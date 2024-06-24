Aleksandr Lukashenko appoints military personnel

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decrees on 24 June to authorize personnel appointments in the Armed Forces.

Colonel Dmitry Streshinsky has been appointed Chief of the Central Military Inspectorate of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. He has been relieved of the position of the Chief of the Territorial Defense Office, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. Colonel Andrei Kravchenko will do the job now.