New Year greetings to foreign leaders

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has wished a Happy New Year to foreign leaders.

The Belarusian head of state has sent New Year greetings to the to officials of the Russian Federation, the leaders of the CIS countries, renowned public, creative and religious figures of the Commonwealth, other heads of state in various corners of the world, heads of international organizations.

In particular, Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov, Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, Georgia President Salome Zourabichvili.

The President has also sent greetings to such foreign leaders as President of China Xi Jinping, President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Syria Bashar al-Assad, President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister of this country Narendra Modi, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, President of Hungary Katalin Novak and Prime Minister of this country Viktor Orban, President of Israel Isaac Herzog, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, President-elect of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of Iraq Abdul Latif Rashid, President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas.

The Belarusian President has wished a Happy New Year to King Mahmoud AbbasHamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Bahrain Defense Force Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his deputy Abdullah bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Emir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of Bangladesh Mohammad Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister of the country Sheikh Hasina, King of Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, Prince Albert II of Monaco, President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, President of Montenegro Milo Dukanovic, Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri, head of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta John Dunlap, King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, King Abdullah II of Jordan, President of the State Affairs of North Korea Kim Jong-un, President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega, President of Panama Laurentino Cortizo, President of Chile Gabriel Boric, President of the Dominican Republic Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, President of Colombia Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, President of Argentina Alberto Angel Fernandez, President of Bolivia Luis Arce, President of Ecuador Guillermo Alberto Santiago Lasso Mendoza.

The Belarusian President has also sent messages of greetings to prominent religious and public figures. Among them are Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, Pope Francis, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

Apart from that, Aleksandr Lukashenko has wished a Happy New Year to heads of international and regional organizations, including United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Chairman of the Executive Committee – CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev, Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mirjana Spoljaric Egger and CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov.

The Belarusian President receives numerous greetings from foreign leaders, heads of international organizations, prominent figures. These include the leaders of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, the UAE, Vietnam, Kuwait, Palestine, Mongolia.

Aleksandr Lukashenko has also received messages of greetings from heads of various international organizations, including the CSTO and the CIS.

New Year wishes for the Belarusian President keep coming.