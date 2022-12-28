Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko took part in the New Year's Eve Ball at the Palace of Independence on 28 December.

This year, it brought together 320 young hopefuls from different regions of Belarus. These are gifted and talented students of universities, secondary schools, colleges, cadets of the cadet schools and the Minsk Suvorov Military School who have excelled in studies, scientific and creative competitions, youth projects, social and sports life.

Attending the event are Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, State Secretary of the Security Council Aleksandr Volfovich, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Igor Lutsky, Culture Minister Anatoly Markevich and Education Minister Andrei Ivanets, Minsk Mayor Vladimir Kukharev.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko delivered welcoming remarks. "As always, we open in style the New Year’s Eve Ball, which has already become a good tradition in the history of modern Belarus. The Palace of Independence glitters on this winter New Year's Eve night," the head of state said. He thanked all the participants for the amazing atmosphere, the atmosphere of the holiday of high art and cultural traditions connecting eras and generations. "It is very symbolic that we are completing 2022, the Year of Historical Memory, on such a bright and, I hope, positive note," the Belarusian leader stressed.

“There have been many crucial events in our history - both dramatic and momentous. In the past year, all the attention of experts, journalists, politicians, all the people of Belarus was riveted to them. They discussed, argued, and restored historical justice. Tonight we dedicate this event to our cultural heritage, created by our ancestors, in spite of wars, hardships and other trials. There have been many of them,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko.

According to the President, this year's ball is dedicated to the creative beauty that gave hope for the future in difficult times. “We see it in architectural and literary artworks, pictorial and musical masterpieces, in this very ball tradition,” said the head of state. “During the years of our independence, or in other words, during the time you were growing up, much has been done to preserve the monuments of our ancient and modern art, the memory of our countrymen, who deserve worldwide recognition by their work and talent.”

“We really have something and someone to be proud of. You pursue with dignity our extraordinarily rich history with your successes in education, art, and sport. Many of you find time for volunteer work. On call of your heart, you help children left without parental care, lonely elderly people, and the disabled. Some of you take care of our four-legged friends. All this proves that the best traditions of our ancestors, who never abandoned their loved ones in trouble, live on in every new generation of Belarusians,” stressed Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The head of state addressed participants of the ball by saying: “Dear friends! Today the Palace of Independence belongs to you. I’ve said it many times and will say it again that it is open to everyone, who endeavors to serve their Fatherland and their nation honestly and in good faith.”

The head of state stressed that the history of modern Belarus is created and decisions of strategic importance are made here. “People, who are not afraid of taking up the responsibility for the fate of the country, participate in the discussions. And our celebration today is a page in history, too. But the history of our Motherland,” he remarked.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said that cadets were present in the hall. They are future officers, who can already talk about duty to the Fatherland, about patriotism themselves. “It is in their blood since they have chosen such a noble profession – to protect the Motherland. And today time requires every one of us to think not only about themselves but also about the country regardless of how pompous it may sound at times. Regardless of whether we wear shoulder boards or not, whether we work in a state institution or paint pictures,” the Belarusian leader added.

"On New Year's Eve, I want to wish you to preserve all the best that you have in your lives. Be reasonable, study different views on life, different opinions, but draw your own conclusions. Move towards your goals quickly, but remember to look back sometimes. In the centuries-old history of the Belarusian land, you will always find wise advice that will help you make the right decisions in your life, in the life of your native Belarus," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Today we write the history of the native country, and the ball is one of its page, the head of state noted. "It's also a page in your life. I will put it simply: it will take very little time, a year or two or five years for some, and you, while passing by this majestic edifice with a baby, will look back at this building and say: ‘I was here - happy, beautiful, looking to the future’. When you come home, you will show a photo from this amazing holiday," the President said. According to him, this is how the personal history of each is written and gets closely woven into the general history of the state."I want today's event to be a bright page in your life. Be always healthy and happy. May your loved ones also be healthy and may their eyes glow with joy when looking at you," the Belarusian leader wished.