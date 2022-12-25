Christmas greetings

Greetings to Belarusian Christians celebrating Christmas on 25 December

Dear compatriots,

I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

This bright holiday of Christmas reminds us that a big spiritual journey of every person begins with the conception of small sprouts of faith, hope and love in their hearts. Eternal Christian values give us strength, unite nations and continents, inspire selfless service to other people, encourage us to respect each other and look for compromises.

Christmas celebrations have always been the blessed time for Belarusians when we become kinder and better, when we pay more attention to people in need, when we strengthen our unity with prayers and creation. This day highlights our national traditions which historically have served as a pillar of the society.

I am convinced that the commitment to good neighborliness, peace and accord is a guarantee of the happy future of Belarus.

I wish you good health and wellbeing. May this Christmas become a new staring point for good deeds.

Aleksandr Lukashenko