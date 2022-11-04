Greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, participants of China International Import Expo

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a video address to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, participants and visitors to the 5th China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The welcome address reads:

“Dear President Xi Jinping!

Dear heads of state, heads of government, ladies and gentlemen!

I congratulate all participants and visitors on the opening of the 5th China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Today this expo is one of the highlights of the calendar of economic events and one of the most popular interaction formats.

I am glad that this event resumed after two years of a forced pause. We are going to make up for the deficit in communication, we are ready to share our best practices, showcase our solutions and achievements in a number of areas.

The global socio-economic crisis caused by the pandemic and the intensification of geopolitical confrontation has made it clear that we need effective international coordination, equal and respectful partnerships.

Being an important part of the Eurasian space, our state was at ground zero of the Eurasian Economic Union. We pay special attention to projects within the framework of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the most significant of which is the China-Belarus Great Stone Industrial Park located in our country.

Belarus stands ready to expand joint efforts in terms of supply of high-quality products and implementation of new projects in e-commerce.

We are committed to continuing close cooperation with all interested parties to diversify regular transit routes and introduce innovative logistics approaches.

Belarus has been taking part in China International Import Expo in Shanghai since its first edition, annually presenting its key achievements and developments.

Our participation in the 2022 expo takes place at the beginning of a new stage in the development of Belarus-China cooperation. Being reliable and proven allies, "iron brothers", we work effectively advancing cooperation, innovation and logistics.

This year, two dozen well-known Belarusian manufacturers are participating in the Shanghai expo. The Belarusian exhibitors will present advanced developments in the production of high-tech equipment, information technology, medicine.

Participants and visitors will be able to see the ultra-small orbital spacecraft, a series of cancer drugs, Belarusian electric scooters and much more.

The stand of the Great Stone Industrial Park deserves special attention. It presents the achievements and developments of its resident companies, which clearly demonstrates the investment potential of the park.

Our country with centuries-old agricultural traditions is one of the world's top exporters of dairy products and potash fertilizers, making a significant contribution to global food security.

The national exposition will offer Belarusian hospitality with a display of food products made in accordance with the world environmental standards, the food products which have recently become so popular with Chinese customers.

The exhibition will also feature Belarus’ virtual pavilion that will showcase the country’s industrial achievements, scientific and technological innovations, tourist and cultural potential.

Dear friends!

I am convinced that the China International Import Expo in Shanghai will give a powerful impetus to the expansion of international economic and technological cooperation.

In conclusion, I would like to thank the organizers of the event and to wish fruitful work, new professional successes and profitable transactions to all its participants and guests.

Thank you for your attention.