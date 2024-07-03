Independence Day greetings

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated fellow Belarusians on Belarus Independence Day (Republic Day) and the 80th anniversary of Belarus’ liberation from Nazi invaders.

The congratulatory message reads: “With its greatness and spiritual power this holiday has tied together the continuity of many centuries of traditions, military and labor valor, and contemporary accomplishments of our nation. Minsk’s liberation from Nazi invaders imbued Belarusians with exultant joy and confidence in the establishment of peace in the native land. It predetermined Belarus’ total deliverance from Hitler occupiers and became a national symbol of freedom and independence for all time.”

The unbroken Motherland defeated the enemy and was reborn from the ashes. It overcame grave consequences of the ruthless war and now forges ahead along the sovereign way of development, the Belarusian leader stated.

“We boldly look into tomorrow and will do everything to make descendants proud of us just like we are proud of generations of Belarusians, who did not spare their lives and rose up to defend the Fatherland. They selflessly worked and believed in a happy future of their kids and grandkids,” the President stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished good health, well-being, and prosperity to everyone: “May your homes be light and cozy and may every Belarusian family enjoy harmony and accord.”