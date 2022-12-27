Greetings to Belarusian Railways

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to workers and veterans of Belarusian Railways as the company celebrates its 160th anniversary.

“Every year of more than a century and a half of its history is a glorious chronicle of the establishment of the national railway, which is the most important transport artery and one of the most recognizable brands of our country today. Thanks to the well-coordinated work of the many-thousand-strong crew, Belarusian Railways has a reputation of a reliable and punctual carrier of passengers and cargo both inside the country and abroad. Preserving the traditions and introducing modern technologies, the company is confidently moving forward, continuously improving the quality of the services it provides,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state expressed the confidence that Belarusian Railways will be the driving force of the country’s transport industry and will fulfill all the tasks of modernization and innovative development.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the workers and veterans of Belarusian Railways health, peace and happiness, confidence in the future and further labor success for the benefit of their country.