Greetings to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the people of the UAE as the country celebrates National Day.

“Over the years the UAE has gone a long way of building statehood and achieved obvious successes in social and economic development. Today your country enjoys well-deserved authority on the world stage, plays a significant role in addressing the most pressing issues of the international agenda,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is convinced that the strengthening of traditionally friendly relations, the full-scale realization of the entire potential of Belarus-UAE multifaceted cooperation fully meets the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

The Belarusian President also sent greetings to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai.

“Due to your initiatives the Emirati people have achieved excellent successes in economic, social, scientific and technical and many other areas,” the Belarusian leader emphasized. “I am pleasantly impressed by the activities of the Government led by you, which is working effectively for the development and prosperity of the UAE. I am confident that based on the traditions of friendship, mutual respect and trust, we will continue through our joint efforts to expand bilateral ties for the benefit of our peoples.”