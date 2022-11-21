Greetings to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Belarus will remain a close friend and reliable partner for Kazakhstan, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said in his message of greetings to congratulate Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his victory at the Presidential election.

Earlier, on 21 November, the two leaders had a telephone conversation during which the Belarusian President personally congratulated his counterpart on his victory in the election.

The Belarusian head of state stressed in his message of greetings that the re-election of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev became a vivid confirmation of popular support for the strategic course of effective reforms aimed at modernizing the country and strengthening its international prestige. “I highly appreciate the trusting relations between us, which let us openly discuss any, even the most complex issues. I would like to assure you that Belarus will continue to be a close friend and reliable partner of Kazakhstan, determined to provide strong support in the current difficult situation,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko confirmed his readiness to welcome the President of Kazakhstan in Belarus on an official visit, which will help objectively assess the state of bilateral cooperation and accelerate the implementation of previously reached agreements.

The President wished his counterpart strong health and new successes in the implementation of large-scale transformations in the interests of the people of Kazakhstan.