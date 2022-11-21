Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a telephone conversation with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on 21 November.

The head of state congratulated his Kazakh counterpart on the victory at the Presidential election. Aleksandr Lukashenko and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation.

The President of Kazakhstan accepted the congratulations with gratitude. He separately thanked the Belarusian head of state for the constructive, open and honest work of the Belarusian observers.