Greetings from President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has received congratulations on election victory from President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“I am convinced that our political, economic and humanitarian cooperation will grow even stronger in the coming years thanks to our joint efforts. Taking this opportunity, I once again wish Your Excellency health and happiness, and I also wish Belarusian people prosperity and well-being,” the congratulatory message reads.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also wished Aleksandr Lukashenko further success in his high post.