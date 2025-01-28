Greetings from President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic has sent a congratulatory message to Aleksandr Lukashenko on the occasion of his victory in Belarus' presidential election.

“On behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Serbia and on my own behalf, I congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus and wish you good health and success in your responsible mission,” Aleksandar Vucic said.

He expressed confidence that Aleksandr Lukashenko's statecraft will help the country thrive and will contribute to the development of Belarus-Serbia relations in areas of mutual interest.

“I would like to express my gratitude for the principled position and unwavering support of the Republic of Belarus and you personally on the issue of territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Serbia,” Aleksandar Vucic emphasized.