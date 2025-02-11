Greetings from President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili

President Mikheil Kavelashvili of Georgia sent congratulations to Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on his election victory.

“I would like to congratulate you on your election as President of Belarus and wish you good luck in your work,” the Georgian President said. Mikheil Kavelashvili also expressed gratitude to the Belarusian head of state for his sincere congratulations and good wishes on his election as President of Georgia.

“We value the long-standing relations between Georgia and Belarus. Mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the pillar of our cooperation and relations between our peoples,” Mikheil Kavelashvili emphasized. "I hope that the Georgian-Belarusian relations will develop for the benefit of our countries and peoples.”