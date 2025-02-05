Greetings from President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea sent congratulations to Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on his election victory.

"Mr. President and Dear Friend! On the behalf of the people of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, its government and on my own behalf, I extend our most sincere and heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency on your re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus. I take this opportunity to wish you success in the important task of determining the historical destiny of your people. We reaffirm our commitment to maintaining and strengthening friendly relations and cooperation between our peoples," the message of congratulations reads.