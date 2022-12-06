Aleksandr Lukashenko sends Independence Day greetings to Finland

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the people of the Republic of Finland as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“Your country has achieved impressive results in social, economic, scientific and technical fields, which was largely attributed to the republic’s traditional commitment to neutrality and peaceful coexistence in the region,” the head of state noted. “It is with great regret that we see Finland’s deviation from this path under far-fetched pretexts, which has already had a very negative impact on the quality of life of the people of Finland,” the head of state noted.

The President emphasized that despite all the fake news about Belarus, Belarus has always been and remains a reliable partner that has never caused problems for its neighbors and has been a donor of stability and non-conflict cooperation.

“I am sure that despite the political environment the peoples of the two countries will be able to jointly maintain peace and build on the positive 30-year experience of bilateral relations. Belarus is interested in resuming an equal political dialogue with Finland, in promoting trade and economic cooperation, expanding scientific and humanitarian contacts,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.