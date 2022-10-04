Meeting to discuss military security

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko convened a meeting on 4 October to take stock of the military and political situation and to develop response measures.

The meeting is attended by the prime minister, the head of the Belarus President Administration, senior officials of the military, security and law enforcement agencies, the commanders of the troops.

“As it was agreed earlier, today we are holding a routine meeting with heads of the military, security and law enforcement agencies in order to jointly analyze the rapidly changing military and political situation and, of course, to decide how we will respond to ongoing developments. First of all, I want to say that there is no emergency. Therefore, there are no reasons for any rumors and fake news," Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.