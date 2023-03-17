Visit to Planar holding company

It is important to promote the domestic microelectronics industry and expand the manufacturing base, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he inspected the Planar holding company in Minsk.

The President was told about the development strategy of enterprises that make part of the holding company, about import substitution and cooperation with the Russian Federation. A number of plans in this field have already been successfully implemented.

The company pays special attention to the production of photomasks that are a key element in the manufacturing of integrated circuits. The company makes products of the world-class quality. Another promising avenue of work is the production of semiconductor wafers. Work is underway to upgrade the production base in cooperation with partners. It is important not only to produce this or that product, but to make it as compact and efficient as possible. Every nanometer counts when it comes to production efficiency and cost.

“The most important thing is to know where to go and what to do,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.

Unique products are being created in Belarus in cooperation with the domestic civil and defense industries, Aleksandr Lukashenko noted. These are drones, robots, NC machines, fundamentally new types of weapons, world-class household appliances and much more.

"Therefore, the field for work and further development is huge. Our primary focus is Russia. Our country has all the necessary competencies to meet the needs of the Russian market after the departure of Western enterprises. It's a chance for us. We must seize it. Rosatom, Roscosmos, Roselectronics... The volume of partnership agreements should grow,” the President said.

According to him, investors also show tremendous interest in Belarusian microelectronics. "My recent visit to Zimbabwe, the United Arab Emirates is a direct confirmation of this. They are ready to cooperate with us and want to invest in our industry, including microelectronics. Moreover, the amount of money is not an issue," the head of state said. "Good financial investments are an opportunity to radically modernize the production base, develop new technologies and, as a result, increase exports."

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that scientists, designers and practitioners should understand how and what direction the industry will develop.