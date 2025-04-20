Visit to Church of Intercession of Holy Mother of God in Tolochin

On the bright holiday of Easter, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko visited the Church of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God located on the premises of the Holy Protection Convent in Tolochin.

During a visit to a church in Tolochin, Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that it is symbolic that this year Catholic and Orthodox Easters fall on the same day.

The head of state noted that Belarus is a country of unity, justice and mutual assistance.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that it is heartwarming to see the parishioners smiling and in a good mood on this bright holiday. “First of all, I want to greet you and wish you Happy Easter. Christ is risen!” said the head of state. “Indeed he is risen!” the parishioners responded.

“I have visited many churches across our country, and I have noticed that this day is always celebrated as special. Even in the hardest of times (and we have had all kinds of periods in our history), we have always looked forward to this bright, kind holiday of the Resurrection of Christ, our Easter, with great inspiration and excitement.”

For Belarusians, Easter is as important as such secular holidays as Victory Day and Independence Day, Aleksandr Lukashenko noted. And this year, it so happened that Easter is celebrated on the same day by representatives of several faiths, and therefore is perceived in a special way. “It has just happened that way, and it is very symbolic for us, because our country is a country of unity, justice, mutual understanding, and mutual assistance,” the head of state emphasized.

The head of state noted that this year each of the main faiths represented in Belarus should start creating their centers of attraction. For example, the Zhirovichi Monastery, a gem of Belarusian Orthodoxy, will become such a center for Orthodox believers. The Budslau Church will become such a place for Catholics. This is one of the most important churches for Belarusian Catholics as it keeps a very important relic - the Budslau Icon of the Mother of God.

“We in Belarus have agreed that this year we will begin to set up centers representing Belarus' main religions. Our largest religious denomination is Orthodoxy; more than 85% [of the country's population] consider themselves Orthodox. The second biggest religious community are Catholics, with whom we share this holiday today. Each denomination should begin creating their religious centers this year, the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also spoke about plans to open a Museum of World Religions in Minsk. “We will also create the Museum of World Religions in Minsk to educate our youth about religions (Christianity, including Orthodoxy and Catholicism, Islam and Judaism) and their history. People will come to this place to learn about our spiritual origins,” the head of state remarked.

The President mentioned several other important facilities - the so-called Belarusian VDNKh, where Belarus' achievements in various fields will be showcased, and the National History Museum dedicated to the history of Belarusian statehood.

“By 9 May, this center [Minsk International Exhibition Center] will finally open to the general public. It is designed to make Belarusians, especially the youth, proud of the country's achievements. Seeing the exhibits they will ask each other: “Can we really produce all this? Have we really done this with our own hands?” the President said.