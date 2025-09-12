Visit to renovated Loshitsa park complex in Minsk

Ahead of Minsk City Day, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko will review urban development efforts in Minsk and visit the renovated Loshitsa park complex.

“Have we restored everything here?” Aleksandr Lukashenko asked upon arrival at the complex. He was informed that there were still two sites left in the park territory where work needed to be completed.

Vladimir Kukharev reported on the implementation of the plan for improving courtyard areas, the repair and painting of buildings, the repair of the street-road network, the planting of trees and greenery, the installation of small architectural forms, and the arrangement of children's playgrounds. Eighteen recreation areas (two in each residential area in Minsk) have been improved.

The reconstruction of the Maksim Gorky Central Children's Park has been completed. Works in Hugo Chavez Park are at the final stage. By the end of the year, plans are in place to begin work on the territory of Pishchalovsky Castle. The proposal to establish a public catering point there with national cuisine dishes is under consideration.

A new area of work in Minsk is civil initiatives on the improvement of courtyard areas, including through people’s financial contribution. Fourteen such projects have been implemented this year. People have contributed Br4.6 million for these purposes.

According to the President, this work should be included in the list of tasks for the heads of the Minsk district administrations. “It is necessary to work on this. It is necessary to mobilize, unite, persuade, ask, propose, and demand from people. Everyone should contribute at least a small amount of money together with the state [to the improvement efforts],” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “It is necessary to work on this, because it is for the people.”

At the opening ceremony of the renovated Loshitsa complex Aleksandr Lukashenko outlined his vision for the future development of Minsk.

The head of state emphasized Belarus’ deep commitment to preserving and restoring historical sites. He cited the Loshitsa complex as a prime example. “My policy, and therefore yours, is to create and preserve,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “We are preserving our cultural heritage, restoring it, building [new facilities], and we will continue to do so.”

The President expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the renovation, construction, and landscaping of the site, wishing for the complex to become a place of attraction for city residents and visitors to the capital, a space for leisure and family time. Everything needed is already in place: landscaped grounds, hotels, restaurants, halls, and venues for various events. Some buildings, however, still await reconstruction, such as the old mill. Aleksandr Lukashenko believes its original function should be preserved and the site should house a working mill. This, he noted, would attract tourists and young people. “If we were to grind grain harvested in Belarus right here and offer that bread to people, I’m convinced that visitors from Russia would come just to buy it,” the President remarked. As an example, he cited the restored bakery in his hometown, Kopys, where high-quality bread is now baked and enjoys strong demand. People come from neighboring towns and settlements to purchase it.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that in the early 1990s, the Loshitsa complex had been abandoned and was at risk of disappearing entirely. It was his decision to preserve and restore the site – a decision that was carried out. Today, the complex includes facilities designed for people of different generations and interests. For example, the restaurants are particularly popular among younger visitors.

The President emphasized that improvement is underway not only across Minsk but throughout the country, and these efforts will continue. “Not only during the current Year of Improvement but in the years ahead, we are determined to put things in order in Minsk, just like here at Loshitsa [complex]. After that, it will be up to you to maintain it. And we’ll do our utmost to ensure you have a place to relax,” he said.

Reflecting on Minsk’s development, Aleksandr Lukashenko admitted that he sometimes worries whether he’s making the city “too rural”, referring to the fact that Minsk has fewer features typical of large industrial metropolises and more green spaces and open areas for people. “Some young people might think that we need more glass and concrete buildings. But once these people have children (that happens quickly), they’ll understand the value of having a peaceful place to go with your child,” he remarked.

“I don’t think we should rush to build up Minsk, Vladimir Yevgenyevich [Kukharev, Minsk Mayor], especially in areas where our businessmen are eager to say: ‘Give us this spot, we’ll put up housing here,’ and so on,” the President remarked, addressing Vladimir Kukharev. The head of state emphasized that the policy on housing construction in Minsk has already been defined and will remain unchanged: residential development in the capital is handled by state-owned companies that can reliably complete the work without the manipulations or inflated costs that have occurred in the past with some private developers. Private investors still have opportunities in Minsk, but only if they are willing to take on social responsibilities, introduce cutting-edge technologies, and bring substantial financial resources. The head of state cited the example of the investor currently developing the North Waterfront (Severny Bereg) neighborhood and building an international exhibition center. “Anyone who brings something meaningful to Belarus is welcome,” the President stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko reaffirmed that his approach to Minsk’s future development will remain unchanged: the city must not be overcrowded or dominated by glass and concrete buildings.

“I don’t think people truly enjoy living in glass skyscrapers,” he explained. “This is why I’m holding Minsk back a bit [in terms of population density and construction intensity] to preserve nature. Even if you live in a high-rise, you should be able to come here with your children. We’ll do everything to make sure it’s comfortable for people.”

The head of state emphasized that the Belarusian capital must be kept comfortable for living and must under no circumstances be overpopulated. Therefore, the development of satellite cities, such as Rudensk, Dzerzhinsk, Smolevichi, Logoisk, Fanipol, and Zaslavl, is underway to ensure infrastructure and housing comfortable for living.

Now the head of state is considering options for technical solutions on how to connect the Belarusian capital and the satellite cities with high-speed transport. “We are thinking about how to connect these areas with Minsk using fast technical means. It will either be a railway or a monorail. We will see what is cheaper, what may suit us better,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “It should be done for people to be able to reach Minsk from, for example, Dzerzhinsk in 10 minutes.”

The head of state mentioned that he had been thinking about what Minsk might be lacking and came to the following conclusion: “We have everything. We just need to keep advancing.”

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, it is necessary to improve and put in good order all the areas. “It seems to me that Minsk has everything it needs. But we need to add this final polish,” he said.

The President noted that this high standard, set by the Loshitsa park complex, should be implemented everywhere. “We are grateful to the construction workers for this wonderful facility. I wish success to those who will work here. Take good care of it,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The head of state also praised the improvements around the Chizhovka sports complex. “The surrounding area must be well-developed and suitable for people. Great job building the roller skiing trail here. Let people come and do sports,” he added.

The President addressed the builders who took part in the reconstruction of the complex, thanking them for their work and, through them, commending the entire construction sector.

“Our builders today are capable of doing everything,” he said. Belarusian construction specialists are in demand abroad, including in Russia, due to their high qualifications and professionalism. “It’s a very good thing that our builders have preserved the Soviet approaches. Belarus used to host training centers for the entire Soviet Union, teaching how to build and where construction was headed. We’ve largely restored and expanded that legacy. It’s a major achievement,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

He noted that the demand for Belarusian specialists is prompting construction company leaders to raise wages in order to retain skilled workers. “But let’s be clear: if you want to earn a lot, you have to work a lot. There’s no other way. No President, no mayor can offer you a different formula,” the head of state remarked.

The President remarked that every citizen of Belarus should contribute to the country's development and ensure its peaceful existence.

“You’ve done well. Together, we went through an uprising in 2020. We understood what could have happened. Now, when you look at Ukraine, you can see it clearly. I have to deal with this every day. You know, an American delegation visits us regularly. We hold negotiations with them. We’ll stabilize the situation. We’ll do what’s right for us,” the President said. “Don’t say that we're just a small country and can’t do anything. It’s not about size – small or large – it's about how united we are and how strongly we want to live on our own land without being governed by others.”

“That’s why we all need to do our utmost to live here, work, build, and modernize the country, but not to fight,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The head of state called upon Minsk residents to actively participate in the city's improvement efforts. “Hold more subbotniks [voluntary clean-up days]. Tidy things up. You need to perform more work by hand. So that you don't just sit in restaurants, but [spend more time] working on the ground. You preferably do it barefoot. If you walk barefoot, you won't get sick. That's my advice to you,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

According to him, another key to health is regular exercise. The President cited the example of China, where both young people and the elderly engage in physical activity and sports.

“Do sports. I have always recommended it. Train two hours a day. Set an example for your children. Do this to spend less time in hospital and to stay healthy. Be healthy! The rest can be bought, as I say,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

As he was talking to Minsk residents, the Belarusian President noted that while some nations are closing their borders, Belarus remains open to foreigners.

“One should treat foreigners normally. We have introduced a visa-waiver program for everyone. They are closing everything for us over there, while we tell them: ‘Come and see!’ It does mean some extra work for the police and security agencies, but it is their job, and they get paid for it. Besides, the visitors coming here are not poor. They bring money here,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Belarus has also become a popular destination for Russians who come here for peace and quiet. “They want to come here and have a calm rest. But, most importantly, the middle class has started coming, the Russian one in particular. Ordinary people just like us. They come here. They are already taking an example from us on how to live and advance,” he said.

While talking to construction workers and employees of the complex, the head of state touched upon the matter of the harvesting campaign. He remarked that the harvesting of cereals and headed crops had been virtually finished. This year’s harvest was projected at about 11 million tonnes. But according to the latest data, the figures will be even higher. About 9 million tonnes of grain including rapeseed have already been harvested. Maize harvesting is still in progress. There are plans to gather in about 2 million tonnes of maize. Thus, the total amount of grain will be about 11 million tonnes. “It is quite a lot. Few countries boast gathering so much grain per capita. It means we will have bread,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

There were shortages of potatoes in retail this spring. But plenty of potatoes have been grown to fully satisfy the population’s demand and export some. According to the President, the potato shortage situation has been analyzed, plenty of factors contributed to the shortage. “We know and will not allow it to repeat,” the head of state stressed. Upon Aleksandr Lukashenko’s instructions the area under potatoes has been increased. “This year’s harvest is good. We will have potatoes,” the President assured.

During the working trip Aleksandr Lukashenko also toured the multifunctional complex Loshitsa.

At the entrance, the head of state was met by a historical character, the Guardian of National Traditions, who read out the text of a charter: “A charter confirming the good intentions for the continuity and preservation of the cultural heritage of the capital city of Minsk. Every day, significant events in the lives of the capital's residents will take place in this building, and the traditions of celebrating Belarusian weddings will be preserved and multiplied.”

The Guardian placed the charter on a stand, after which the head of state sealed the charter with a wax seal.

Aleksandr Lukashenko visited the hall for ceremonial events. A wedding ceremony was just taking place there.

After the newlyweds were declared husband and wife, the head of state congratulated them, presented a bouquet of flowers, and handed over keys to rental housing.

The newlyweds are named Dmitry and Polina. The President wished that their marriage be strong and long, but most importantly, to stay healthy and have healthy children.

“It may sound banal to wish happiness and all the best. The main thing is that your children are healthy. If the children are healthy, you will be in a good mood, and you will be happy with the work you do. When children get sick, it is a true disaster. I wish health to your children. Well, you stay healthy, too,” the President said.

The head of state wished all the best, happiness, and success to the parents of the newlyweds: “Don't worry, they will give you plenty of work to do. Let there be plenty of work! Three! We need every family to have three children.”

“We will be doing our best,” the groom replied.

As for the rental apartment, it is located in Smolevichi. “The apartment is a hint. It is in Smolevichi. It is an encouragement for you to live there. You can come to work [in Minsk]. That is the idea. We need to avoid overcrowding Minsk,” the head of state said.

The renovated Loshitsa complex also has cafés and a hotel.

Inspired by the beauty of this site, a young artist from Minsk, Yevgeniya, created a painting and decided to present it to Aleksandr Lukashenko. He gladly accepted the gift, promising to display it at the Palace of Independence.

In return, the President gave the girl some sweet treats, but didn’t stop there. “I was going to offer you a painting, but I don’t know how to paint,” he joked. “I’ll think of something to give you, like what I give to my colleagues - potatoes.” He then instructed that a large sack of potatoes be delivered to her as a gift.

He asked the young artist whether she liked potatoes. Upon receiving an enthusiastic “yes”, he admitted that he did too. “I’m crazy about them. I sinned yesterday and ate some,” the President said referring to a diet he is trying to follow.

The head of state also shared that Belarusian scientists have developed a new potato variety. “We need to distribute it so people can grow it in their gardens. If someone has a dacha or garden, I can send some over,” he said. “Seed potatoes cannot be given out freely. But for you [referring to the young artist] I’ll send food-grade ones. They’re delicious, especially fried.”

He encouraged everyone else to buy potatoes at the upcoming autumn fairs in the Belarusian capital: “The best potatoes are there. Come and see for yourself - the prices are reasonable.”

