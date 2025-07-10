Opening ceremony of 34th edition of International Arts Festival Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk

Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk is an island of spiritual unity, warmth, and light, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said during the opening ceremony of the 34th edition of the International Arts Festival Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk on 10 July.

Opening the festival, Aleksandr Lukashenko said that he would first like to address Belarusians, Russians, and Ukrainians: the peoples who created Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk.

“Dear guests, you have my special respect and message: without you, Slavianski Bazaar would not be as rich and vibrant,” the President remarked.

The head of state stressed that the Vitebsk amphitheater has welcomed Slavianski Bazaar once again. This festival is eagerly anticipated by Belarusians, especially those from Vitebsk, artists, and their admirers from various countries.

“Our Slavianski Bazaar is a whole world of vivid emotions and unforgettable impressions. Here, we meet renowned performers and true masters of arts. Here, year after year, new stars are born, as we like to say. In all kinds of genres: from music and dance to theatrical productions and visual art projects. In all kinds of styles: from folk and classical to avant-garde contemporary art,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President noted that Slavianski Bazaar has long transcended the boundaries of Slavic brotherhood and that Belarus’ cultural capital has become a creative home for many artists.

“This is exactly what we hoped for when we launched the very first festival. But most importantly, for over thirty years now, our festival has been an island of spiritual unity, warmth, and light. Despite any upheavals. And let’s agree: that means a lot,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.