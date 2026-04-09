Aleksandr Lukashenko comes to watch HC Dinamo Minsk’s first quarterfinal game in KHL playoffs

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko came to watch the first game of HC Dinamo Minsk in the second round of the Kontinental Hockey League playoffs.

In the quarterfinal, the Bisons are facing Kazan’s Ak Bars. The opening match of the best-of-seven series took place at Minsk Arena. The visitors opened the scoring at the start of the second period, with Belarusian defenseman Stepan Falkovsky of the Kazan club picking up an assist.

The score remained 0-1 for over half an hour. Then, with two minutes left until the final buzzer, Ak Bars forward Alexei Pustozyorov scored his second goal of the game with an empty-netter. In the remaining time, Vadim Moroz narrowed the gap for Dinamo, but the home team could not force overtime. The final score was a 1-2 loss.

The second game of the series will take place on 11 April, also in the Belarusian capital. The teams will then move to Tatarstan, where they will play on 13 and 15 April.