Opening of new cinic in Minsk

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko took part in the opening of Clinic No.42, located in the Vostochny residential area in Minsk, on 3 April.

“We did our best to develop a very good clinic here, a clinic of the future. So that the level here is no worse than abroad. And so that you admire your own local facilities, not some others that you see on TV. We have developed such a clinic,” the head of state said. "This is a symbolic event for us, not only for Uruchye and the hero city of Minsk. We are opening the most modern, the most advanced [clinic]. That’s how it should be. With each time, we open more advanced facilities - both in healthcare and in education. That completes the formation of this residential area’s social infrastructure.”

The President noted that a part of his own life is also connected to this residential area. “Approaching this beautiful corner of our Belarus, I thought about that long period of my life which I spent in this residential area. Back then, it wasn’t as beautiful. While moving along this road, I always told the mayor of Minsk that this plot must not remain empty - people should live here. Because this is one of the most beautiful and convenient parts of our Minsk. It has been transformed,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko. “I see that the country is being transformed. The main thing is that we live peacefully, quietly, calmly.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that the medical services at the new clinic would be of very high quality. “Using our clinic as an example of how primary care is delivered, we will move forward across Belarus. It is very important to detect illness at an early stage, it will be easier to treat,” he said.

The President once again congratulated the medical workers who will be employed at the new clinic and presented the facility with a certificate for a modern ultrasound diagnostic machine.

After the official opening ceremony, the head of state inspected the material and technical base of the new clinic. In the women’s health department, Aleksandr Lukashenko was briefed on the diagnostic capabilities and the range of medical services available to women. The President was shown an examination room equipped by Belarusian manufacturers.

“Does this meet your needs?” Aleksandr Lukashenko asked the department head. She said the Belarusian equipment gives no cause for complaint.

Overall, the gynecology department of Clinic No.42 is outfitted with the most modern medical technology, including an ultrasound machine, a hysteroscope, and other equipment. One interesting feature, which the head of state also pointed out, is that the department has an operating room - something uncommon for a polyclinic.

“I will try to do everything that women need, not just during the Year of the Woman, but in the future as well, for as long as I am President,” Aleksandr Lukashenko promised. “We must do everything for women, the way you specialists know and envision it. You should be the ones telling the Healthcare Ministry which way to go. When it comes to this, nothing is too good for women.”

In the context of discussions about women’s health, the topic of vaccinating girls against the human papillomavirus (HPV) came up. Since last year, Belarus has been offering free HPV vaccination to 11-year-old girls. Thanks to agreements between Minsk and Beijing, Belarus is receiving the Chinese vaccine Cecolin, which has WHO prequalification and protects against the two most dangerous, highly oncogenic HPV types: 16 and 18. Aleksandr Lukashenko asked how effective this practice is. It turns out that HPV vaccination is one of the most effective forms of cervical cancer prevention.

The President then took a look at the radiology department. It is equipped with X-ray, fluoroscopy, and mammography machines. Aleksandr Lukashenko was told about how effective mammography can be. Regular mammogram screenings allow breast cancer to be detected at an early stage, when treatment is most effective. This significantly boosts a woman’s chances of survival.

In the medical rehabilitation unit, clinic patients can recover muscles and joints after various injuries. Hydrotherapy also helps with this, and the unit is equipped with a bath hall for such procedures.

The head of state also inspected the trauma and surgical department. The X-ray room and the trauma room at the clinic operate around the clock. The department also has a small operating room where minimally invasive surgeries can be performed.

Surgeon Khudaiguly Atadzhanov came to Belarus from Turkmenistan. As it turned out, the young man’s father served in the same military unit as Aleksandr Lukashenko. “Perhaps he even served with me,” the President said.

On the occasion of the clinic’s opening, the President was gifted a scalpel that belonged to a female surgeon who took part in the Great Patriotic War. The instrument presented to the head of state belonged to a woman surgeon who selflessly performed operations right on the battlefield during the Great Patriotic War.

Aleksandr Lukashenko instructed that the scalpel be placed in the museum of the Palace of Independence. “When people come, let them see it,” he said.

“I want to thank you in advance for doing what I’ve asked. First: don’t forget about the women. We will do everything for them - mammograms and everything else – we’ll do it all. And second: don’t treat people from the regions badly,” Aleksandr Lukashenko told the clinic staff.