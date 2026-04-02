Aleksandr Lukashenko attends HC Dinamo Minsk’s training session

On 2 April, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrived at Minsk Arena to watch a training session of HC Dinamo Minsk that compete in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

The head of state came to see the hockey players to support them ahead of the start of the KHL playoff second round.

“Thank you, guys, for the first round. This is only the beginning. I really hope... I have already passed the word through the coaches: if you need anything to prepare for the second round, just say so. Medical care, good massage therapists... If you need anything, just ask,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President noted that he is somewhat concerned about the long break between games. It is important that the players do not lose their athletic form. “That is why I told our leading hockey players: if you need to organize a friendly match – select the best players in Belarus – and play in a day or two, we will try to help. We are ready to do everything necessary for you. This is not charity. You have truly earned the name of the people’s team. You are loved not only in Minsk but throughout all of Belarus. That is a great thing,” the head of state stated.

Speaking on behalf of all the players, team captain Andrei Stas thanked Aleksandr Lukashenko for his support and invited him to the first game against HC Ak Bars Kazan in Minsk. “You need to come. Definitely,” he said.

“I am ready to spend the night here if it means you will win,” Aleksandr Lukashenko replied. “Play with dignity so that people don’t feel disappointed in you.”

The President also offered several tips to the Minsk Bisons for their upcoming playoff games. “You need to play pragmatically. Because I know that this [pragmatic approach] is not your natural style. You are attacking players: forward, forward, forward, and then you get caught out… Well, this is the playoffs. Sometimes you need to let the puck go, sometimes you need to focus on defense, and so on. Don’t lose faceoffs. It shouldn’t be 75%, it should be 100%. Because every element matters,” he said.

The Belarusian leader had a warm interaction with the players and coaching staff and joined the training session himself, taking several shots on goal.

As usual, there were gifts as well. Aleksandr Lukashenko presented the hockey players with bread, salo (cured pork fat), sweets and honey, and gave hard drinks to the coaches.

“This is bread baked overnight from Vitebsk,” the President said.

As he gave out the salo, he spoke to the team’s American forward Sam Anas: “Remember, the main thing for a hockey player is no smoking, no drugs. But this – this is the best drug there is. Slice it up and treat the guys after practice.”

As for the honey, the President said it came from his native region. “You can have this honey anytime. Even before bed,” he said.

“Thank you very much, guys. This is all for you,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added. “I will come to the game. I will watch how you play. Thank you, guys. Take care of the team – don’t let it fall apart.”

“We support you very much. Whatever you want, we will do it. And not only during your games, but afterward as well. If you stay in Minsk, we will think about how to help you. I have prepared a field of grass for you to mow: the movements are the same. We will chop wood. I am ready to train with you in the off-season and do the same workload you will be doing. With a small adjustment. Thank you, guys,” the President said.

To wrap up, they took a group photo to remember the moment. “Put this on the front page of the main newspaper tomorrow. And hand out a newspaper to every player,” the Belarusian leader instructed.