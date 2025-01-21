Visit to Minsk Automobile Plant

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko visited Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ trademark) on 21 January.

The head of state emphasized the importance of MAZ victories in motorsports as he visited the zone of the MAZ-SPORTauto team at the enterprise.

According to the head of state, it is important not only to perform, but also to win. Last season, however, MAZ-SPORTauto slightly gave up positions compared to the results of 2023.

“This is sport. It is quite difficult to stay at the peak all the time. We are either second or third. Yes, we didn't get a victory this year [previous season],” team leader Siarhei Viazovich said. “We have re-equipped our technical base. This is also important.”

“When MAZ is on international screens all over the world, everyone starts to think about the plant that “beats” everyone on the track. This is our pride. This is a show-card of both the automobile plant and the country, and also the country’s entre automobile construction industry. This is my interest in it,” the head of state said.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, he once gave instructions to pay serious attention to the team and to what was necessary for its development. “I instructed the minister (now ambassador to Russia) to pay special attention to the team. I told him: “You will be the captain of this team. Do whatever you need to help the guys!” the President said.

Aleksandr Yefimov is the new industry minister, and the President instructed him to supervise this issue: “We have a new minister. He is aware of the matter. He is a young man, a true Belarusian. He will root for our victories. Here is a new captain for you. He will help. We need to pay the necessary attention. If you need anything, just tell me,” the head of state said addressing the team leader.

The head of state asked about the state of affairs in the team, noting the importance of training new crews. “He should raise three to five [pilots], or even two crews. Just like him. Once he leaves, what will happen next?” the President spoke about Siarhei Viazovich.

The President was informed that such a task has been set. Plans are in place to train two crews in the next three years.

Aleksandr Lukashenko toured the zone of the team and got familiar with the equipment. He even intended to personally test-drive the MAZ sport truck: “I am looking at your car. It would be interesting to drive it somewhere in a quarry.

“As soon as we are ready, we will let you know,” Siarhei Viazovich replied.

“You need to yield results. We will do everything necessary for you!” the Belarusian leader said.

“We will be ready to win,” Siarhei Viazovich said.

During the visit, the President was also presented with the team outfit.