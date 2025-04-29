Visit to historical and memorial complex “To the heroes of the Battle of Stalingrad”

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko and President of Russia Vladimir Putin have laid flowers at the historical and memorial complex “To the heroes of the Battle of Stalingrad” at Mamayev Kurgan.

The heads of state laid wreaths in the Military Honor Hall. It is dedicated to all those, who gave their lives for the sake of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad. An eternal fire burns in the center of the hall: a huge hand made of white marble holds a torch of eternal fire. The fallen defenders of Stalingrad [Volgograd at present] pass on this symbol of life to the living.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin also laid flowers at the grave of Marshal of the Soviet Union Vasily Chuikov, the legendary commanding officer of the 62nd Army, which maintained the heroic defense of Stalingrad for six months. Vasily Chuikov died in 1982. He was buried at the foot of the Motherland Calls monument next to the warriors of his army, who died during the Battle of Stalingrad.

After visiting the historical and memorial complex the heads of state went to the venue of the international forum of the Union State of Belarus and Russia “Great heritage - common future”. The main purpose of the forum is to preserve and defend the historic memory about events of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.