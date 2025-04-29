Working visit to Russia

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in the Russian Federation on a working visit. The aircraft with the head of state on board landed in the Russian city of Volgograd.

In Volgograd the head of state and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will take part in the international forum of the Union State of Belarus and Russia “Great heritage - common future”. The main purpose of the forum is to preserve and defend the historic memory about events of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

A number of other representatives of Belarus are also taking part in the event: members of the parliament, representatives of public organizations, rectors of higher education institutions, directors of gymnasiums and schools as well as the country’s patriotic education centers, scientists, members of the Youth Parliament under the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus.

Aleksandr Lukashenko will also lay flowers at the historical and memorial complex “To the heroes of the Battle of Stalingrad” at Mamayev Kurgan.

The Presidents of Belarus and Russia are expected to have a separate meeting, during which they will discuss topical matters concerning the advancement of bilateral cooperation, the situation in the region, and the international agenda.