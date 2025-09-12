Aleksandr Lukashenko attends final stage of Miss Belarus 2025 beauty pageant

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko attended the final stage of the 14th national beauty pageant Miss Belarus 2025.

The head of state arrived at the Palace of Sports where the colorful final show took place and took his seat among the viewers. The President’s presence at the event has already become a tradition and testifies to the high cultural status of the contest for the entire country. Thousands of spectators usually turn up to watch the final show, including, understandably, multiple groups that root for the contenders for the crown of Belarus’ most beautiful girl and prominent media personalities, state and public figures.

Alena Kucheruk won the Miss Belarus 2025 title. The girl is 18 years old. Now she lives in Polotsk and studies conducting (academic chorus) at Novopolotsk State Music College. Her victory during the beauty pageant won her the crown, a cash prize, and a Geely car.

As per tradition, all the participants of the final stage received evening gowns of fantastic beauty as gifts from the head of state. They wore the gowns during the final runway walk.