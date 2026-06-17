Aleksandr Lukashenko signs decree on stimulating robotization

Conditions are being enabled in Belarus for the accelerated development of the robotics sector. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decree No.198 “On stimulating robotization” on 17 June.

The document was adopted in order to implement the relevant tasks of the Program on Social and Economic Development of the Republic of Belarus in 2026-2030, which was approved by a decision of the 7th Belarusian People’s Congress. The program stipulates the need to bring the robot density in the manufacturing sector to at least 100 units per 10,000 workers by 2030.

The economy robotization task will be accomplished thanks to efforts in two areas. The first one is to step up the adoption of robots by creating the most favorable conditions for their end consumers. The second one is to develop the domestic production of robots and their engineering.

In order to stimulate these areas, the decree grants incentives and preferences to consumers and manufacturers of robots as well as to the production and engineering companies that ensure their implementation and integration.

Consumers of robots will be granted the ability to reduce the taxable base by calculating the income tax with the depreciation coefficient of 1.5. Robots will be exempted from import VAT. VAT will be completely deducted if robots are purchased on the territory of the Republic of Belarus (30-day refund).

Manufacturers and engineering companies will have robots and robot parts exempt from import VAT. Hi-Tech Park residents will have the right to sell robot components for warranty and post-warranty service and to lease out the robots they make. It will allow transforming the business model and moving from a one-time sale of robots to complex product management. Including stages such as pre-project analysis, development, long-term maintenance, systems integration, and distribution.

The robotization of manufacturing is a global practice. It increases the competitiveness of products by reducing prime costs and by improving product quality. The adoption of the decree will enable more dynamic development of the sector.