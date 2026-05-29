Meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko took part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana on 29 May.

The President of Belarus first thanked Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for the flawless organization of the summit and the Eurasian Economic Forum.

The head of state also joined in the EAEU Day greetings. “Exactly 12 years ago, right here in Astana, we launched an integration project that has certainly made each of our countries stronger,” the Belarusian leader emphasized. “But let us not forget the original ambitious goals, nor the serious compromises we made to achieve them.”

In this regard, Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed the need to increase the efficiency of the Eurasian Economic Union. He emphasized that in the near future a decisive step is required in implementing the key ideas outlined within the EAEU.

“Believe my experience: we must make our union effective. To do this, we need to once again review our work and abandon everything that prevents us from functioning,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “If we don’t do this, we will turn into what [Vladimir] Mayakovsky called ‘those who sit in endless meetings’ and will end up engaging in mere talk.”

The head of state emphasized that the Eurasian Economic Commission should seriously consider stepping up its work: “We need to ensure that not only we, but also the journalists covering our meetings and sessions, and our peoples, feel that there are real results across all areas.”

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, efforts to improve efficiency must begin without delay. Otherwise, the EAEU may lose its appeal. “If we don’t do this, and we must act quickly now, because the times demand acceleration, the attractiveness of our union will approach zero. And even if someone observes our work and later decides to join the Eurasian Economic Union, they will quickly become disappointed with the effectiveness of its activities,” the President added.

“We must clearly understand who will have to give up certain interests. And everyone will have to give something up: some to a greater extent, some to a lesser one. Russia will be required to take very serious steps and, perhaps, make certain concessions. But our priority will be the effectiveness of the Eurasian Economic Union,” Aleksandr Lukashenko is convinced. “So that those joining this union (and even more so before joining) understand what they will gain from participating in the Eurasian Economic Union. So that even the current members of the Eurasian Economic Union do not think that things will be better somewhere else. We still have a lot to do in this direction.”

The President specifically addressed several aspects of work within the Eurasian Economic Union that are outlined in the organization’s strategic documents and plans. “People will judge our work not by the number of agreements and regulations. But solely by whether they bring real benefits, whether the union meets the expectations of citizens and businesses,” he said.

On the implementation of the EAEU’s strategic documents

The head of state highlighted positive figures regarding the implementation of the Strategic Directions for the Development of Eurasian Economic Integration up to 2025. “Over 480 measures have been carried out, 18 international treaties have been signed, and nearly 500 regulatory acts have been adopted,” Aleksandr Lukashenko cited specific examples.

“Let’s be honest: key issues, regulating the common financial market, trade barriers, digital electronic signatures, and others, have been postponed for later. We talk about artificial intelligence, yet a practically digital issue, such as signatures, we have put off,” the Belarusian leader said.

“I don’t reprimand but persistently urge you: since 12 years ago we agreed to move towards deep economic integration, then let’s implement all goals and tasks of the union on time and in full,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stated. “The declaration on further development of integration processes Eurasian Economic Path should be implemented without shifting the deadlines and without citing all kinds of ‘objective’ reasons. We are creating a union for the sake of overcoming risks and all kinds of reasons.”

The head of state stressed that it is definitely necessary to respond to the current agenda but without forgetting the basic goals of the Eurasian Economic Union: macroeconomic stability and an increase in the quality of life of the citizens. “Indicators of the previous five-year term testify that we are knowingly and persistently moving in this direction,” he added.

The President remarked that the GDP of the five member states had increased by 16.6% while the export of services between countries of the union had increased by 2.6 times. Mutual merchandise trade increased to a record high of $95 billion or by 1.7 times. Meanwhile, its share in the Eurasian Economic Union’s foreign trade turnover rose from 15% to 20%.

“Unfortunately, we are distracted a lot in order to balance external factors. The situation in the world is developing according to a conflict scenario,” the head of state stressed. “Events in the Middle East have resulted in shortages of fuel, vital materials, and fertilizers in a number of countries. A huge avalanche of problems has been launched and we don’t know yet where exactly and how strong a blow it will deliver.”

At the same time Aleksandr Lukashenko is convinced that regardless of the situation abroad it is necessary to keep up the pace of the work to reach the goals stipulated by the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty.

On digitalization and the development of advanced technologies

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted the relevance of the EAEU priorities outlined in the address of the President of Kazakhstan to the heads of state of the “group of five”. He also pointed out that Belarus has actively engaged in the work, including in the new area of AI development.

“On the one hand, this is an important factor for competitiveness and economic growth; on the other, it poses a serious security challenge. As was once the case with the atom, our task is to make artificial intelligence peaceful and prevent it from being turned into a weapon of mass destruction. Therefore, the words ‘responsible use’ in the Union’s statement are key,” the President said.

The Belarusian head of state supported the idea of developing artificial intelligence within the EAEU, including through joint efforts. “We need to do this thoughtfully, understanding what we are doing, rather than chasing some trend or, even worse, hyping it up,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

At the same time, he stressed that erosion of treaty obligations through new technological solutions that fall under national competence but directly affect the functioning of the EAEU’s internal market cannot be allowed.

“You know, we might come up with something, call it artificial intelligence, and then use it in a way that harms the existing order - in trade and other areas. Take the digitalization of public procurement systems, for example. It is meant to make procedures more efficient, not create digital barriers for participants from other member states. Let’s make the best national practices common instead of using them as a restrictive tool,” Aleksandr Lukashenko urged.

On industrial growth and cooperation in the EAEU

“The direction of industrial policy within the EAEU is clearly faltering, and the Eurasian Economic Commission, all of us, need to fix this situation. The mechanism to stimulate cooperation has been launched, but its scale and impact remain modest. We cannot find worthy joint projects. At the same time, we are creating duplicate industries and then doing everything we can to protect them from each other. Including by creating barriers that contradict not only the decisions we have adopted but also the very spirit of our union,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state used the automotive industry as an example. “In the early days of the union, we talked about jointly attracting investments to develop the component base. But what has happened now? Everyone has closed themselves off so tightly that not even a mouse could get through. Recycling fees will soon exceed the cost of the machines themselves. And I’m talking about our own union! Why are we doing this? What kind of union can we even talk about?” Aleksandr Lukashenko asked rhetorically.

The President noted that among the documents submitted for signing at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is a protocol amending the treaty to extend financial support measures to cooperative projects in the agricultural sector. “The output of such joint projects should become a tangible manifestation of Eurasian integration for ordinary citizens and stimulate the growth of our economies,” he emphasized.

On the EAEU international positioning

“Unlike the West, which is constantly trying to isolate someone, multiplying sanctions and drawing dividing lines, we understand that the production and resource potential of the union cannot be realized in isolation from the global economy,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “We expect the [Eurasian Economic] Commission to work energetically with Asian and African countries on concluding trade agreements.”

The head of state pointed out the need to maintain a high pace of negotiations with India and to launch the process with Tunisia without delay. He also noted that the implementation of already concluded trade agreements requires constant oversight. “All mutual obligations must be fulfilled in full, including the agreements with Mongolia and the UAE that will come into force this year,” the President emphasized.