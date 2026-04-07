Meeting to discuss development of Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko convened a meeting to discuss the development of the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation (BNBC) in Minsk on 7 April.

Participants of the meeting hosted by the head of state included the leadership of the Council of Ministers, the Belarus President Administration, the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB), ministries and departments, as well as the heads of agricultural enterprises that use BNBC products.

Addressing the meeting, Aleksandr Lukashenko recalled that during the launch of BNBC in November 2022, extensive prospects for this research and production cluster were outlined. “Back when we were creating it, we took pride in being one of four or five countries that have such biological technologies. Now, with new leadership in place both in the government and in the corporation, it is time to examine how it is working. So, I expect an objective evaluation of BNBC’s activities,” he noted. “It was planned that premium compound feed, premixes, vitamins, and amino acids would not only elevate the domestic agricultural industry to a new level, but also become a solid export item, bringing foreign currency to the country.”

The President stressed that the corporation had received substantial support from the state: “These are tax preferences, government guarantees on loans, and a special procedure for handling exchange rate differences. The authorized capital of the enterprise received budget funds totaling Br226 million. About $600 million alone was attracted in preferential government loans from the People’s Republic of China.”

Thus, Aleksandr Lukashenko stated, everything possible and even more had been done to ensure a successful launch and normal development of BNBC, which means the state has the right to demand results. “The presented materials indicate that these results, unfortunately, are nowhere to be seen. Yet you are receiving your salaries regularly, nearly 16% higher than the regional average,” the head of state added. According to the President, the only area where BNBC has shown growth is the geography of its export supplies. This number rose from 6 countries in 2022 to 12 in 2025.

“To this day, the biochemical and compound feed production facilities have not reached full capacity. The production program targets have not been met, and there remains an acute shortage of working capital,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “What is the leadership doing in this situation? It is following the same old routine: begging for more state support. I remind you once again: there is no money for this in the budget, and there won’t be. Funds are provided temporarily and must be repaid. That is for those who still haven’t understood that.”

The President outlined his principled stance: Belarus urgently needs a biotechnology industry. “This is the path taken by all technologically developed countries. We cannot afford to fall behind. Therefore, today, along with a principled and objective assessment of the current situation, I expect concrete proposals on the prospects for BNBC’s development in the coming years,” he stressed. According to the Belarusian leader, to achieve this, it is first necessary to specify who the end consumer of BNBC products is, what products have already been created, and what new offerings will be presented to the market in the foreseeable future.

The head of state was also particularly interested in the issue of BNBC product purchases by agricultural industry organizations, their composition and quality. Addressing Vice Premier Yuri Shuleiko, the President recalled the tasks that had been set for him upon his appointment as chairman of the supervisory board. “All the approaches you propose for BNBC’s development must work in practice. The enterprise must fill its capacities and finally become financially sustainable,” the head of state emphasized.

First Vice Premier Nikolai Snopkov had previously been given a personal assignment to implement the BNBC-3 project and attract direct Chinese investment for that purpose. The President asked how that assignment was being carried out. “The limit on budget support for this enterprise has long been reached and exhausted,” the Belarusian leader said.

Among the speakers at the meeting was also Chairman of the NASB Presidium Vladimir Karanik. “Without the support of science, this high-tech enterprise cannot exist,” the President noted, recalling that during his visit to the Soligorsk Poultry Farm, a discussion had taken place between the head of the National Academy of Sciences and Aleksandr Kosinets regarding the level of scientific novelty of the biotechnologies used by BNBC.