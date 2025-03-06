Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree on army draft in March-May 2025

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No.96 on retiring and drafting personnel for active military service and reserve service on 6 March.

The document provides for drafting male Belarusian citizens for active military service and reserve service in March-May 2025. The citizens have to be 18 years of age as of the draft day and have no draft deferment. The document also provides for drafting the citizens, who no longer have draft deferment and also for reserve service - citizens from among the 1st year students of agricultural universities who have the right to draft deferment to continue their studies and who have expressed a desire to undergo such service.

The Decree will allow central government agencies and municipal executive and administrative bodies to take timely steps for drafting the citizens for active military service and reserve service.

The Decree also provides for releasing from active duty the active military service personnel, who have served for the established periods of time.