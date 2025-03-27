Honorary Consul of Belarus in Novi Sad Dragoljub Svonja awarded Order of Honor

    Director of the joint Belarusian-Serbian enterprise Belarus-Agropanonka, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Belarus in Novi Sad, Serbia Dragoljub Svonja has been awarded the Order of Honor. Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed relevant Decree No. 125 on 27 March.

    Dragoljub Svonja received this award for services to the Belarusian-Serbian trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and interregional cooperation.

