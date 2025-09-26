Meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on 26 September.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “No need to hide the fact that I’d like to discuss a number of regional problems with you. You know that we have some.”

“There are a couple of issues that we usually need to make up our minds about at the end of the year. Even one issue. In bilateral relations,” the head of state stated.

The head of state remarked that although they say that the presidents often meet with each other but it seemed to him that he had not met with the Russian leader for a long time. “A bunch of matters that we will discuss today has accumulated. And we will make appropriate decisions,” the Belarus president said.