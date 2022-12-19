Talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Strengthening of Belarusian-Russian relations has become a natural response to the changing situation in the world, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Minsk on 19 December.

The head of state welcomed the Russian delegation in the hospitable Belarusian capital. “You haven't been here for quite a long time due to certain circumstances. You are always welcome here. A break in visits to Minsk has not prevented us from staying in constant contact. Even our so-called Western partners were very concerned about our frequent meetings. We met regularly both in the Russian Federation and at international venues,” the Belarusian leader said to Vladimir Putin.

In his words, the governments of the two countries have been actively working together, and many meetings take place at the regional and business level. Stable growth in trade and the resolution of many issues that used to hinder cooperation testify to the fact.

“Strengthening of Belarusian-Russian relations has become a natural response to the changing situation in the world, where we are constantly tested for our strength. I believe that despite some rough edges, we still find effective responses to various challenges and threats,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

According to him, the momentous decisions on closer integration between Belarus and Russia once again demonstrate to the entire world that only together it is possible to overcome pandemics, crises, or sanctions.