Negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Volgograd.

The Russian President thanked his Belarusian counterpart for arriving in the holy Stalingrad land on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. “We strongly expect to see you in Moscow on the day of the main celebrations, 9 May. I know you have decided that your parade unit should also march along Red Square. Thank you very much,” Vladimir Putin stated.

“Thank you for inviting me to the parade. We cannot help but attend it,” Aleksandr Lukashenko responded.

The Belarusian head of state remarked that he will traditionally attend the parade in Red Square and then the parade in Minsk will take place. “It doesn’t matter that we, the two states, the two Presidents are dedicated to it. It is not tight or boring for us. We do our own thing. If anyone wants to join us, they are free to do it,” he said.

Speaking about visiting commemorative places in Volgograd, Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that he had been to the city both in the days of the Soviet Union and as the President of Belarus. “An impressive place. It is impossible not to shiver here,” he stressed. “When one stands at this monument [at Mamayev Kurgan], it is a grandiose thing. You and I haven’t been inside yet. Indescribable. I am grateful that thanks to your invitation I am once again here, in our sacred land where Belarusians, Russians, and all the peoples of the Soviet Union fought to the bitter end.”

The head of state said that since he is a historian, he greatly appreciated the history of the Battle of Stalingrad back in the day.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said that frequent meetings of the Presidents of Belarus and Russia should be no reason for surprise: “We don’t push anyone away. We are ready to welcome. If [Tajikistan President] Emomali Rahmon agreed to come to our village where we met in March [informally after the Belarus President’s official visit to Russia], it was a pleasure to sit and have a talk. General matters.”

The Belarusian leader invited other people to come, talk together, and discuss how to build relations.