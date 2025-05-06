Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko will hold negotiations with President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo on 7 May. Umaro Sissoco Embalo will be on a working visit to Belarus.

The meeting will take place at the Palace of Independence. The heads of state will discuss matters concerning the invigoration of bilateral interaction and the advancement of cooperation. Close attention will be paid to the realization of mutually beneficial projects in key branches of the economy.

The itinerary of the Guinea-Bissau President’s visit to Belarus also includes trips to a number of enterprises for the sake of getting familiar with Belarus’ capabilities in various fields.