We should put our personal agendas aside and do everything to preserve the sovereignty and independence of the country, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at the patriotic forum "This is OUR History!" to mark the Day of People's Unity in Minsk on 17 September.

The head of state stated that at different times major world players clashed on the Belarusian lands. "Well, what do we do with it? So here's the main lesson for everyone. For us who live on the territory of Belarus. For those pro-government and anti-government. For the opposition and self-exiled opposition members. We must remember: if we do not get it together, then we will again be drawn into this terrible political and economic epicenter of the current re-division of the world," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

He noted that he is still under the impression of the SCO summit, which was held the day before in the ancient city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan. "There, when sitting among the heads of state, you especially feel the nerve of the era. You have this feeling: our land! No matter how many of us live here (10 or 12 or 20 million), we should do everything possible to keep it for our children. Otherwise, we will again be slaving away under a foreign boot for centuries waiting for the chips to fall to become independent again," the Belarusian leader stressed.

"There is only one lesson: we will not be pushed to the left, then to the right, then from East to West, be divided and torn, if we live on our land, appreciate it, do not give it to anyone and sacredly preserve our sovereignty over this territory. So personal agendas aside! Only the people, only the state!" the President said.