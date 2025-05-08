Visit to Minsk International Exhibition Center

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko inaugurated the Minsk International Exhibition Center on 8 May.

Upon arriving at the exhibition center, the head of state addressed officials, saying, "I see that you did not fully understand me. A permanent exhibition should always be here. This is a good opportunity to show what our country can produce. It should not be just a temporary display. The building should not be empty."

The President emphasized that the center, certainly, will host temporary exhibitions, but it is much more important to have a permanent display. "People should have an opportunity to come any time and see what we have accomplished. Like a museum of our nation’s achievements. That was the idea," Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed. "Every enterprise must present itself in the best possible way."

“We are opening a new page in the annals of our sovereign Belarus. We have named this miracle the Minsk International Exhibition Center,” the head of state said at the ceremony, which was also attended by representatives of the Minsk public, the developer and construction companies, involved in the construction of the facility. “It is modern center without any frills. Hovering like a stork over a picturesque corner of our capital city, it will be showing the world our richest potential and achievements of the Belarusian nation.”

The President stressed that the facility was opened according to the schedule. Speaking about the main idea of the center, the head of state recalled his visit to the former exhibition site in Minsk, which displayed the achievements of the national economy. “I walked into and gasped in amazed delight. I did not think that Belarus knows how to do all this,” the head of state said. According to the President, today's youth does not know everything about the vast opportunities of their country, too. Therefore, it is important to showcase everything Belarusians have achieved over the years of independence under one roof. “My idea was to build this center here to display the best achievements of our country, our sovereign Belarus – everything we have done ourselves, not as part of a huge country, but by ourselves, with our own mind and our own hands,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

According to him, there should be a permanent exhibition of achievements of modern Belarus in the International Exhibition Center. The center can also host thematic expositions, such as Milex or Belagro. “They will be held here. Such facilities are set up for this purpose. There should also be a basis - a permanent exhibition to showcase what we have achieved to date,” the President explained. The Eurasian Economic Forum will be among the first major international events to be hosted by the Minsk International Exhibition Center.

Speaking about the center construction project, the head of state said how Arab investors approached him with a request to let them implement a smart city project in Minsk. “They did not expect me to agree. They brought me various kinds of designs to interest me, including the design of an exhibition center. The design was of a complicated shape - a stork, Belarus and so on. The design was very beautiful. I agreed. They went numb as they did not expect such a decision from me. I asked them to build exactly what they designed. They called designers from all over Europe to work on the project. Just take a look: they did it. I am grateful to them,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. According to the President, the investors have put a huge amount of money in the implementation of the project, and are building a smart city. Belarus is ready to continue cooperation with them, the President added.

The President called the opening of the International Exhibition Center a landmark event to mark the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. In his words, the best world experience and the most advanced solutions were used in the construction of the center. “Foreign specialists designed everything, and Belarusians implemented it. Well done! It means we know how to do it. Our people succeeded in this,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “The unique exhibition space is ready to host events of any level.”

Such a large-scale project comes a response to the demand of the time, the President said. “We have conquered space. We launch satellites, make the world's largest haul trucks, electric buses, unmanned aerial vehicles and many more. How many of you have seen this all? I mean everything from UAVs to a 400-tonne haul truck which is unmatched in the world? No one. Who knows that these huge haul trucks have already become electric? We produce gas-motor fuel vehicles... Almost nobody knows it. We need to show Belarusians what we produce. Some things are produced only by Belarus. At the level of world standards,” the head of state emphasized.

At the end of his speech at the ceremony, Aleksandr Lukashenko shared his thoughts on what inscription would be appropriate on the facade of the Minsk International Exhibition Center. The President suggested his own variation of the famous lines from Alexander Pushkin's poem: “Addressing you, the Belarusian people, whose hands have developed all this, I would inscribe here: ”They [the Belarusian people] have erected a monument to themselves. It was built by hands. And common folk shall keep the path to it well trodden.”