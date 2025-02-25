Order of Mother awarded to 146 Belarusian women

On 25 February, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 78 on awarding the Order of Mother.

The awardees are women from all walks of life. They were awarded for giving birth and raising five or more children. Among them are representatives of the manufacturing industry and agriculture, construction industry and energy sector, banking and social security, trade and communications, public catering, consumer cooperatives, internal affairs agencies, education, healthcare, culture, religious organizations, as well as individual entrepreneurs and home keepers.

Among the awardees are electrician at the Brest branch of Beltelecom Svetlana Antonchik, leading design engineer at the Stolinstroyproekt branch of the Breststroyproekt Institute enterprise Tatiana Vabishchevich, junior operative at the Brest Oblast Police Department Aleksandra Koltunchik, head of the retail business department of the Banking Services Center of the Vitebsk Directorate of Neo Bank Asia Yana Medvedskaya, librarian from Loyev District Galina Zyznik, worker at the Gorodishche dairy complex of Voronovo District Anna Tubelevich, general practitioner at the Nesvizh Central District Hospital Lyubov Biyalt, a design engineer at BelAZ Olga Gorban, special education teacher at the Ozerichino school of Pukhovichi District Dina Filimonova, head of the post office of the Mogilev branch of Belpochta Olga Brykova, cook at Kindergarten No. 13 of Mogilev Marina Fedorchenko, ophthalmologist of the outpatient center of the hospital of the Armed Forces of Belarus Valentina Guryanova and trainer-teacher of the Olympic reserve school of Myadel District Yelena Melnichenok.

In total, 146 women from all regions and the city of Minsk were awarded the Order of Mother.