Working trip to Kyrgyzstan

On 26 November, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko departed on a working visit to the Kyrgyz Republic to attend a meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

At the 27 November summit in Bishkek, country leaders will review the CSTO’s activities during the intersessional period and address key international and regional security issues. In his speech, Aleksandr Lukashenko will outline pressing challenges to collective security in Eurasia and identify areas requiring special attention from the partners.

The session is expected to adopt a series of documents, including the Collective Security Council’s final declaration, decisions on the organization’s ongoing operations, and measures to strengthen cooperation in combating drug trafficking and illegal migration.

A bilateral meeting between Aleksandr Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin is also planned on the sidelines of the event.

Following his visit to Kyrgyzstan, Aleksandr Lukashenko will embark on a multi-regional tour, with stops in several countries across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa.

The head of state’s itinerary features a packed program of highest-level talks and the signing of international documents.