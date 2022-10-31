Aleksandr Lukashenko approves draft agreement on military personnel training centers with Russia
Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has approved a draft Belarusian-Russian agreement on setting up and operating joint combat training centers for army personnel. The head of state signed relevant decree No.387 on 31 October.
The draft agreement has been approved as the basis for negotiations. The Defense Ministry has been authorized to conduct negotiations and sign the agreement if the parties come to terms within the scope of the approved draft.