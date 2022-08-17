Aleksandr Lukashenko approves draft agreement on military-technical cooperation program with Russia until 2025

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has approved a draft intergovernmental agreement with Russia to implement the program of military-technical cooperation between the two countries until 2025 as a basis for further talks. The head of state signed the appropriate decree on 17 August.

Aleksandr Lukashenko authorized the State Military-Industrial Committee to negotiate the draft agreement and to sign the document upon reaching an agreement within the scope of the approved draft.

The program of military-technical cooperation between Belarus and Russia until 2025 provides for a number of activities, including joint R&D on new and modernization of existing models of weapons and military equipment and dual-use products. The two countries are set to launch joint production of final samples of weapons, military equipment and their components, to carry out measures of the common policy in the field of rate setting, standardization and cataloguing of military products, and supply of military products and services in the interests of the security, defense and law enforcement agencies of both countries.