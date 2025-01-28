Plans to grant Belarusian citizens right to vote in Russian local elections

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 42 to approve the draft protocol to amend the Agreement on Equal Rights of Citizens between Belarus and Russia dated 25 December 1998 as a basis for negotiations.

The draft protocol provides for giving the right to Belarusian and Russian citizens permanently residing in the territory of the other state to participate in local elections: to elect and be elected to local self-government bodies.

This document is the result of purposeful work of Belarus to ensure equal rights of Belarusian and Russian citizens, including electoral rights. Until now Belarusian citizens permanently residing in Russia could not take part in local elections.

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall negotiate the draft protocol and sign it.