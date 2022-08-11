Belarus President’s fund allocates Br3 million to restore historical monuments

Br3 million has been earmarked from the Fund for the Support of Culture and Art of the President of the Republic of Belarus to restore and renovate objects of historical and cultural importance. This decision was formalized by the resolution signed by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The money will be used to repair the roof and facades of the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the village of Murovanka, Shchuchin District. This restoration project will help preserve this unique architectural monument of world importance and prepare it for the celebration of the 500th anniversary.

The funds will help complete a restoration project in the manor and park ensemble in the agro-town of Zalesye, Smorgon District and in the palace complex in Ruzhany, Pruzhany District, and carry out conservation and restoration works in the manor and park ensemble in the village of Zakozel, Drogichin District and emergency works in the northeastern building of Golshany Castle in Oshmyany District.