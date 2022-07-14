Opening of 31st international arts festival Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has opened the 31st international arts festival Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk.

Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked all those who had originated the festival, those who had organized this festival every year, and those who gift their art to people. “We have created a large-scale project on the world level truly together. This project unites nations and cultures, demonstrates our common historical choice, our national dignity,” the president said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk had transcended the framework of a cultural event a long time before and the fact that political passions often flare up around the festival was another confirmation of it.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “I am grateful to all participants of the festival, who boldly and proudly came here to represent the culture of their country. The world's future should be in hands of people like you are. The future of a world that I believe will overcome the current challenge to humanity! And Belarusians, Russians, Ukrainians, representatives of many countries of the world will perform in festival sites in Vitebsk. Names of great Russian and world classicists will traditionally be heard together here just as they should in a modern, highly developed and civilized society.”

The president stressed that during the festival new stars and little starlets will once again be lit while hearts of every artist will be full of love for the Vitebsk stage, for this city, for these viewers, who will trust in them and will give them a unique chance that opens the door to the world of art.

“Dear friends, I congratulate you on the festival! I declare yet another Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk open,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.