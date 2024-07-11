Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and Mongolian people as the country celebrates the national holiday – Naadam.

"During the visit to Mongolia, I was able to personally experience the spirit of this competition that shows the unity, strength and courage of your people, who cherish their traditions and history. I reaffirm the commitment of the Republic of Belarus to cooperation with your country in all areas of mutual interest. I am sure that in the near future, we will bring to fruition a number of important bilateral projects that we agreed on during our meetings in Ulaanbaatar. These include projects in agriculture and industry, education and science, and projects involving youth and women’s organizations," the message of congratulations reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished good health, prosperity and many successes to Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, and peace and prosperity to the people of Mongolia.