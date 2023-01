Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a visit. The aircraft with the Belarusian head of state on board landed in the Abu Dhabi airport.

On the invitation of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates and the president of Zimbabwe the Belarusian head of state is expected to visit these countries in the near future. The Belarusian president is set to hold a number of meetings and talks.