Distinguished Belarusians honored with state awards

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 79 on 27 February to confer state awards upon 45 people representing various professional fields.

Orders, medals and honorary titles were awarded for many years of fruitful work, high professionalism, courage and determination shown in rescuing people from fire, achievements in military service, protection of the state border, fight against crime, significant personal contribution to implementation of the country's socio-economic policy, military-patriotic education of the younger generation, production of agricultural machinery and high-tech optical-electronic products, promotion of the veteran movement, services to civil aviation, agro-industrial complex, tractor manufacturing, construction, trade and public catering, healthcare, education, culture and sports.

Minsk Mayor Vladimir Kukharev was awarded the Order of the Fatherland 3rd Class; Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee Anatoly Vasiliyev and Chief of the 21st Border Detachment of the State Border Committee Sergei Savchuk were awarded the Order of Honor; Chairman of the Vitebsk regional branch of the Belarusian Public Association of Veterans Sergei Olsevich was awarded the Order of Honor.

Department Head of the State Border Committee Pavel Ruto was awarded the Medal For Excellence in Military Service, and Deputy Department Head of the 14th Border Detachment of the State Border Committee Ivan Serzhanov was awarded the Medal for Excellence in the State Border Protection.

Five employees of the Emergencies Ministry were awarded the Medal for Excellence in the Prevention and Mitigation of Emergencies: the head of the shift, senior instructor-rescuer and senior instructor for driving a fire engine of the emergency rescue unit No. 1 of the Vitebsk city branch of the Emergencies Ministry Dmitry Polinsky, Sergei Tolkachev and Vasily Dukhnovsky, as well as deputy chief of the emergency response headquarters of the operational control center of the Vitebsk regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry Maksim Makovsky and Head of the Pinsk center of the ZUBR special purpose detachment of the Emergencies Ministry Andrei Kozlov.

A large group of professionals was awarded the Medal for Labor Merits. Among them are Director of the Korelichi District Selection and Genetics Center of Grodno Breeding Enterprise Galina Karp, a milling machine operator at Gomel Casting and Normals Plant Vladimir Lutkov and a sambo trainer and teacher of the Martial Arts Olympic Reserve School Sergei Skomarovsky.

The Medal of Francysk Skaryna was awarded to Director General of the National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater Yekaterina Dulova, Rector of the Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts Natalya Karchevskaya, artist-restorer of the Vitebsk Regional Local Lore Museum Yuri Kegelev and Deputy Department Head at the State Border Committee Gennady Zykun.

The decree also awarded honorary titles. Actor of the Yakub Kolas National Academic Drama Theater Piotr Laman received the Honored Artist of Belarus title, Belarusian language and literature teacher from Staroye Selo Secondary School from Minsk District Alla Borchuk received the Honored Worker of Education of Belarus title, Director General of the Granit company Eduard Gavrilkovich got the Honored Worker of Industry title, deputy commander of the aviation detachment - head of the training department of the national air carrier Belavia Vladimir Koshevets received the Honored Pilot of Belarus title.