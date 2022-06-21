State awards, letters of commendation presented to 16 workers of prosecution bodies

State awards and official letters of commendation have been presented to 16 workers of prosecution bodies. Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a corresponding decree and an executive order on 21 June.

In accordance with the decree, the Order for Service to the Homeland 2nd Class has been conferred on Deputy Prosecutor General Maksim Voronin; the Order for Service to the Homeland 3rd Class – on head of the Organizational and Audit Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office Aleksei Stuk and First Deputy Prosecutor of Brest Oblast Sergei Turovets in recognition of their productive work, professional excellence, exemplary fulfillment of service duties, a big personal contribution to the rule of law.

The Medal for Labor Merits has been bestowed upon Deputy Prosecutor of Gomel Oblast Vasily Brovko, Prosecutor of the city of Brest Andrei Volodko.

In accordance with the executive order, five workers of prosecution bodies, including Deputy Prosecutor of the city of Minsk Kazimir Kezhun and Deputy Prosecutor of Grodno Oblast Andrei Skurat, have been awarded official letters of commendation from the Belarusian President in recognition of their productive work, a contribution to the rule of law and crime prevention.