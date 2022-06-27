Distinguished Belarusians honored with state awards

On 27 June Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a decree to award 75 Belarusians from various walks of life.

Orders, medals and honorary titles were awarded for many years of fruitful work, exceptional professionalism, exemplary performance of official duties, significant personal contribution to strengthening the defense capacity of the country and ensuring the rule of law, for services to agriculture, transport and construction, achievements in public healthcare, education, science, culture, arts and sports.

Chief of the Svisloch agricultural company Vasily Gustyr and chief of the Kremko production cooperative Sergei Kremko were honored with the Order of the Fatherland 3rd Class.

The Order for Services to Motherland 3rd Class was bestowed on Head of the Chief Military Inspectorate of the Armed Forces Ivan Boguslavsky, Chief of the Engineer Corps of the Armed Forces, Chief of the Engineer Corps Command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Andrei Kurakov, Head of the Automobile Directorate of the Defense Ministry Sergei Tomchik, Chairman of the Sports Committee of the Armed Forces Anatoly Khanevsky. The Order of Honor was awarded to the Supreme Court judge Igor Lyubovitsky.

A group of the military was honored with the Medal for Excellence in Military Service. Among them are commander of the 86th communications brigade Denis Bodunov, head of the 114th guards school for the training of ensigns and food service specialists Aleksei Kolyvanov, head of the Anti-Aircraft Missile Forces - head of the Anti-Aircraft Missile Forces Command of the Air Force and Air Defense Sergei Frolov.

The Medal for Excellence in the Maintenance of Public Order went to investigators from various regions of the country. Among them are Leonid Andrushkevich, Viktor Fedosenko, and Aleksandr Protosovitsky.

Among those awarded with the Medal for Labor Merits are Chairman of the Zheleznodorozhny District Court of Gomel Nikolai Bakunov, a cheese maker at Postavy Dairy Plant Nina Borsuk, a physical education teacher at Kadino Secondary School Leonid Kamarov, the Supreme Court judge Yuri Rutkovsky, and Director of the Soligorsk State College Yelena Khamitsevich.

The Medal of Francysk Skaryna was awarded to artistic director of the Youth Variety Theater Vladislava Artyukovskaya, singer Ruslan Berezovsky, member of the Belarusian State Ensemble Pesnyary Oleg Zheleznyakov, Deputy Director for Science and Innovative Work - Head of the KhimPharmSintez research and production center at the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the National Academy of Sciences Yelena Kalinichenko, chief conductor of the Presidential Orchestra of Belarus Vitaly Kulbakov.

Chairman of the Union of Writers of Belarus (in 2005-2022) Nikolai Cherginets became People’s Writer of Belarus. The People’s Artist of Belarus title went to a ballet dancer (soloist) at the National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater Anton Kravchenko and an actress at the Yanka Kupala National Academic Theater Tamara Mironova.

The Honored Artist of Belarus title was awarded to ballet dancer of the State Academic Dance Ensemble Aleksandr Glazko, artistic director of the Golden Voices music production center Valery Shmat, actor at the Maksim Gorky National Academic Drama Theater Ruslan Chernetsky.

Composer and producer Yevgeny Oleinik got the Honored Figure of Arts of Belarus title. Vice-Rector for Research at Francysk Skaryna Gomel State University Oleg Demidenko received the Honored Scientist of Belarus title; Director of Polotsk College Tatyana Polushkina got the Honored Worker of Education of Belarus title; Chief Physician of the 19th Central District Polyclinic of Pervomaisky District of Minsk Vera Stasevich received the Honored Worker of Healthcare of Belarus title, Director General of Glavgosstroyexpertiza Viktor Petrusha received the Honored Builder of Belarus title; Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court Andrei Zabara became the Honored Lawyer.

Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Igor Golub and Head of Communications of the Armed Forces - Head of the Communications Command of the General Staff Oleg Mishchenko were awarded the Honored Specialist of the Armed Forces of Belarus title. Coach-psychologist of the national trampolining team Irina Konon received the Honored Worker of Physical Education and Sport of Belarus title; sambo coach-teacher at the Bobruisk State Olympic Reserve School Nonna Zhukovets became the Honored Coach of Belarus.